Police arrest man suspected of robbing Kahala business

An 18-year-old man allegedly tried to steal two canned beverages from a Kahala business today.

A 32-year-old store personnel tried to retrieve the drinks and confronted the man.

The suspect allegedly hit the man in the forehead with one of the cans at 6:30 p.m.

He then fled on foot.

Police found and arrested him at 7:25 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree robbery, a felony.

He was released pending investigation.