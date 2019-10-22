Police arrest man suspected of robbing Kahala business

An 18-year-old man allegedly tried to steal two canned beverages from a Kahala business today.
A 32-year-old store personnel tried to retrieve the drinks and confronted the man.
The suspect allegedly hit the man in the forehead with one of the cans at 6:30 p.m.
He then fled on foot.
Police found and arrested him at 7:25 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree robbery, a felony.
He was released pending investigation.
