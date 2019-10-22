Police searching for gunman in Makiki attempted murder

Honolulu police are searching for an alleged gunman in connection with a late-night shooting at a supermarket parking lot in Makiki.

Police said the suspect used an unknown caliber firearm and shot at a 44-year-old man several times at Times Supermarket at 1290 S. Beretania St. shortly before 9:45 p.m. Monday.

One gunshot struck the victim, causing a non-life-threatening injury to his hip area.

Police said the victim drove to the Chinatown police station. Emergency Medical Services took him to a trauma center in serious condition where he was treated and released.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances.