Police searching for gunman in Makiki attempted murder

Honolulu police are searching for an alleged gunman in connection with a late-night shooting at a supermarket parking lot in Makiki.
Police said the suspect used an unknown caliber firearm and shot at a 44-year-old man several times at Times Supermarket at 1290 S. Beretania St. shortly before 9:45 p.m. Monday.
One gunshot struck the victim, causing a non-life-threatening injury to his hip area.
Police said the victim drove to the Chinatown police station. Emergency Medical Services took him to a trauma center in serious condition where he was treated and released.
The suspect and victim are acquaintances.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.