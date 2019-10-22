Waimea man charged for recording girl in bathroom

Hawaii County police charged today a 23-year-old man with invasion of privacy for video-recording a girl in a bathroom with what appeared to be a cell phone.

Jeron Ramos of Waimea was charged with first-degree invasion of privacy. He posted $2,000 and was released.

Police said South Kohala patrol officers responded to a report of a man observed standing outside a bathroom window of a house in Waimea at about 12 a.m. Sunday.

The man appeared to be video-recording the girl in the bathroom.

Officers got a description of the suspect, and identified the suspect.

He was found, arrested and charged today.