Waimea man charged for recording girl in bathroom

Hawaii County police charged today a 23-year-old man with invasion of privacy for video-recording a girl in a bathroom with what appeared to be a cell phone.
Jeron Ramos of Waimea was charged with first-degree invasion of privacy. He posted $2,000 and was released.
Police said South Kohala patrol officers responded to a report of a man observed standing outside a bathroom window of a house in Waimea at about 12 a.m. Sunday.
The man appeared to be video-recording the girl in the bathroom.
Officers got a description of the suspect, and identified the suspect.
He was found, arrested and charged today.
