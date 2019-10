The United States will never be fixed until we have term limits in all of politics. This includes all the states and Washington, D.C. Read more

The United States will never be fixed until we have term limits in all of politics. This includes all the states and Washington, D.C.

Until this happens, we will continue to see how power corrupts and complacency makes politicians forget who they really are working for. Career politicians do nothing for the people they serve, and pad their own pockets. Democrats and Republicans, they all are alike.

Robert Hensler

Kakaako

