Letters: We won’t clean up our microplastics mess

Sheryl Matsuoka maintains plastic bans would not be necessary if government held people responsible for the proper disposal of their trash (“Bans aren’t the best solution to help Hawaii’s environment,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 20). But one look at any red traffic light confirms the people of Hawaii are not law-abiding citizens.

The American Medical Association claims that the problem is microplastics in our lungs, bellies and blood streams, something the government will do nothing about until someone finds a way to reward a campaign contributor with a lucrative government contract.

Meanwhile, every time a plastic shoe sole strikes a surface, the resulting abrasion spews microplastics in the environment.

Rico Leffanta

Kakaako

