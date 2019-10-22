The Electric Kitchen: Hearty foods ideal for fall dining

With the fall season upon us, hearty dishes will soon be in order. Read more

With the fall season upon us, hearty dishes will soon be in order. Harvests of the season include root vegetables, leafy greens, Brussels sprouts, and fruits such as apples, pears and figs. This week, we are featuring recipes that are easy to make, using seasonal produce and warm spices that bring comfort to your meals.

ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLE RAGOUT

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

4 pounds root vegetables, such as taro, golden beets and turnips, peeled and cut into chunks

1 head garlic, cloves separated and peeled

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon Kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, hand torn and juices reserved

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning or dried oregano

2 packed cups chopped kale or Swiss chard

Black pepper, to taste

Tabasco sauce (optional, to taste)

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In large roasting pan, place root vegetables and garlic; drizzle with 3 tablespoons oil and season with salt. Roast 45 minutes, turning once halfway through.

In large pot, heat remaining oil over medium-high. Add onions and saute until they begin to brown. Stir in tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes, with their juice, and Italian seasoning. Bring to a simmer then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook gently while root veggies roast.

Roasted vegetables are done when brown at the edges and easily pierced with a fork. Remove from oven; set aside.

Add greens to tomato mixture. Simmer on low until wilted, about 5 minutes. Stir in root veggies. Season with salt, pepper and Tabasco, if using. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (assumes mixed root vegetables and not including Tabasco): 250 calories, 11 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 38 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 4 g protein.

ONE-PAN CHICKEN DINNER

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1-1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon EACH minced fresh thyme, sage and rosemary

5 (6-ounce) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large sweet potato, chopped into 3/4-inch cubes

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

2 medium Fuji apples, cored and sliced into half moons about 3/4-inch thick

2 shallot bulbs, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch thick pieces

4 slices hickory smoked bacon, chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Pour 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, garlic and herbs into gallon-size resealable bag. Season chicken with salt and pepper and add to bag. Seal bag and massage mixture into chicken; set aside.

Place sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, apples and shallots on rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with remaining oil, toss to evenly coat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread into an even layer.

Set chicken thighs over apple- vegetable layer.

Separate bacon pieces and sprinkle over chicken.

Roast until golden brown, about 30-35 minutes (chicken juices should run clear when cutting into meat with a knife). Garnish with parsley. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 470 calories, 25 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 37 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 16 g sugar, 26 g protein.

EASY PEAR AND FIG TART

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 (14-ounce) sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 Bosc pear, sliced lengthwise about 1/8-inch thick

6 to 8 figs, sliced lengthwise about 1/8-inch thick

1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water

1/3 cup pure maple syrup (or substitute honey)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly dust with flour.

On baking sheet, roll out pastry into 14-by-11-inch rectangle. Arrange pear and fig slices over pastry in slightly overlapping layers, leaving 1/2-inch border. Brush fruit with egg wash. Bake 15 minutes.

In small saucepan over medium, combine maple syrup, butter, cinnamon and nutmeg; stir until butter is melted and mixture is thoroughly combined and runny, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

Remove tart from oven; brush fruit lightly with about 1/3 of syrup. Continue baking until fruit is tender and pastry is golden brown, about 15 minutes. For more browning, heat broiler and place tart under broiler, checking every 30 seconds.

Remove tart from oven; brush fruit with remaining syrup. Cool slightly. Lightly dust with powdered sugar just before serving. Cut into slices and serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including powdered sugar or vanilla ice cream): 430 calories, 23 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 54 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 25 g sugar, 5 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.