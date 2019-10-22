Recipe: Pumpkin spice creamer a seasonal treat you won’t be embarrassed to love

Although I’m not one to line up for a pumpkin-spice latte at Starbucks, I do love the taste of pumpkin spice right about now. One way to have your “PSL” on your own terms is to make your own flavored creamer.

PUMPKIN SPICE CREAMER

Adapted from AllRecipes.com

16 ounces heavy whipping cream, divided

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Whisk 1/2 cup cream, syrup, pumpkin puree and spice in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat mixture about 30 seconds in the microwave, then whisk. Heat again for another 30 seconds and whisk again.

Add vanilla extract, sweetened condensed milk and remaining whipping cream. Whisk until well combined. (You can also do this by shaking the mixture in a large container with a lid.)

Strain with a fine colander at least once, then refrigerate until ready to use.