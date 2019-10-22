comscore Arguments continue in Ala Wai project lawsuit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Arguments continue in Ala Wai project lawsuit

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

The nonprofit Protect Our Ala Wai Watersheds went to court Monday to stop the city and and state from “prematurely obligating public funds” for a controversial flood control project. Read more

Previous Story
Key ICBM shoot-down test in limbo

Scroll Up