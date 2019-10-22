comscore Kealohas are expected to plead guilty as part of plea deals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kealohas are expected to plead guilty as part of plea deals

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Louis and Katherine Kealoha are scheduled to appear in court today to plead guilty to federal felony charges as part of separate plea agreements, ending a years-long prosecution that toppled one of Oahu’s most prominent power couples. Read more

Previous Story
Key ICBM shoot-down test in limbo

Scroll Up