Trades easing tonight but will return this weekend

Moderate tradewinds remain in place today across the Hawaiian islands, but ease tonight through Friday as a front approaches from the northwest, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Today is expected to be partly cloudy, with highs from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit and easterly winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 70 to 75 degrees, with diminishing trades of 10 to 15 mph.

Honolulu is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees today and gusts as high as 18 mph. The chance of rain is at 20% today.

Surf is 1 to 3 feet along west-facing shores, and 3 to 5 feet on north-facing shores through Thursday. Surf along south-facing shores will be 2 feet or less today, and 2 to 4 feet on Thursday. Surf along east-facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, lowering to 2 to 4 feet Thursday.

A powerful, new long-period northwest swell will begin to arrive late Saturday, and is expected to peak Sunday and Monday, producing advisory-level surf along north- and west-facing shores into Tuesday. Small surf is expected along south- and east-facing shores

Trades are expected to strengthen again Saturday through early next week.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Big Island leeward and southeast waters, remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.