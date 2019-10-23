Letters: HPD responded well to Kahuku protests

Mahalo to the Honolulu Police Department for its timely and professional response to recent protests concerning the Kahuku windfarm. Read more

Mahalo to the Honolulu Police Department for its timely and professional response to recent protests concerning the Kahuku windfarm.

Protesters have a right to demonstrate, but they need to be within the law. It is unfortunate that their show of opposition was not visible or as strong during hearings for approval of the project.

Their voices should be heard during election time to ensure that their elected officials are aware of their strong concerns.

Attendance at neighborhood board meetings is an opportunity to stay informed of government actions and to inform our elected officials of concerns, support or opposition to issues in their neighborhood, county or statewide.

Mahalo to the protesters for their choice to exercise their right to protest in a peaceful manner.

This is the spirit of aloha from all involved.

Leonard Leong

Manoa

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.