Why wasn’t the article, “State top school leaders named” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 22), displayed prominently on your website and on the front page of the Local & Business section?

I’m sure there are readers who wanted to comment on these outstanding individuals, Fred Murphy and Meryl Matsumura.

We need more “feel-good” stories.

Merv Yoshimoto

Pearl City

