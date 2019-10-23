comscore Letters: Trump did many things to warrant impeachment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters: Trump did many things to warrant impeachment

Whitlow Au wants to stop the “witch hunt” and pass meaningful legislation (“No evidence that Trump broke laws,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 20). Yet the U.S. House has passed several bills on a variety of issues. They’ve all stalled in the Republican Senate, where legislation goes to die. So that’s a non-starter. Read more

