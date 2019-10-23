Letters: Trump did many things to warrant impeachment

Whitlow Au wants to stop the “witch hunt” and pass meaningful legislation (“No evidence that Trump broke laws,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 20). Yet the U.S. House has passed several bills on a variety of issues. They’ve all stalled in the Republican Senate, where legislation goes to die. So that’s a non-starter. Read more

His real complaint is with the impeachment inquiry, because he believes President Donald Trump has broken no laws. The Mueller Report identified 10 instances of obstruction of justice (five of which were echoed by Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano). Then Trump illegally withheld aid from Ukraine to ask President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Democratic National Committee server and the Bidens — not in the U.S. interest, but in Trump’s personal political interest (later confirmed by Mick Mulvaney). This is clearly an impeachable abuse of power.

Therefore, it is time for the U.S. House to impeach Trump and put him on trial in the Senate, if only to hear U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham contradict everything he said during the Clinton impeachment hearings.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

