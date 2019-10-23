comscore Brush fire closes Kapalua Airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Brush fire closes Kapalua Airport

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A fast-moving West Maui fire, which prompted the shutdown of the Kapalua Airport and evacuation of two subdivisions, continued to burn Tuesday night. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku wind farm protests continue

Scroll Up