Brush fire closes Kapalua Airport

A fast-moving West Maui fire, which prompted the shutdown of the Kapalua Airport and evacuation of two subdivisions, continued to burn Tuesday night.

In a mere 3-1/2 hours, the fire had grown to 964 acres from 3 to 4 acres due to dry conditions and steady winds, according to the Maui Fire Department.

West Maui remains under extreme and severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Maui has had several large wildfires this summer.

But the Valley Isle should see relief from drought conditions by winter, the National Weather Service said.

The Fire Department continued battling the blaze in West Maui on Tuesday night, working to protect homes in the Kahana Ridge and Ala Hoku subdivisions.

First responders evacuated homes there and on Mahinahina Street, and shut down the airport at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Maui County said in a news release.

The fire, which was first reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, forced suspensions of flight operations at Kapalua Airport after nearby power lines were damaged, the state Department of Transportation said. The fire later reached the runway, officials said.

As of 5 p.m. the blaze had spread to 964 acres, the Fire Department reported.

Akahele Street, Ala Hoku Place, Kakaanaleo Drive and Honoapiilani Highway in both directions at Hoohui Road were closed due to the fire.

Forty MFD firefighters, three helicopters and several tankers, along with county and private bulldozers, worked to contain the fire.

Fire personnel protected the Maui Electric Co. utility poles on the mauka side of the airport.

The fire also caused some delays with the Maui Bus fixed route, but the commuter route continued to operate from the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua to Kahului.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall.

Mayor Mike Victorino urged residents and visitors to avoid Kapalua as firefighters battle the blaze.

”Please keep the families affected by these fires and our public safety personnel in your thoughts and prayers,” he said in a written statement.