Shark sighting prompts warning signs at Nanakuli Beach Park

City officials say shark warning signs have been posted at Nanakuli Beach Park in West Oahu after a sighting this morning.
At about 10:42 a.m., Honolulu lifeguards spotted an 8- to 10-foot, non-aggressive shark about 300 yards offshore of Nanakuli Beach Park.
Signs have been posted, and beach and ocean patrons have been warned of the shark sighting. About 20 people were in the water at the time of the sighting and all exited safely, according to officials.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.