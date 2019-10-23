comscore Sewage flows into Nuuanu Stream; warnings posted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sewage flows into Nuuanu Stream; warnings posted

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Approximately 400 gallons of sewage entered Nuuanu Stream on Monday, out of 960 gallons discharged at 1330 Liliha St., the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch announced. Read more



