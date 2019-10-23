Utah’s Bradlee Anae nabs Pac-12 weekly honors

Utah senior defensive end Bradlee Anae, a 2016 Kahuku alumnus, was named both the Pac-12 defensive lineman and defensive player of the week on Monday. Read more

Utah senior defensive end Bradlee Anae, a 2016 Kahuku alumnus, was named both the Pac-12 defensive lineman and defensive player of the week on Monday.

Anae, who is 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team as a junior, won his first defensive player of the week award after carving up Arizona State’s offensive line with three sacks and a pass breakup in a 21-3 victory on Saturday night.

Anae currently ranks second in the Pac-12 and 14th in FBS with seven sacks this season. He has 24 for his career which is third among active players in FBS and seventh on Utah’s all-time sacks list.

He also moved into sixth on the Utes’ all-time tackles for loss list with 35.5.

Anae helped Utah hold the Sun Devils, ranked No. 17 in the nation coming in, to 136 total yards of offense, including just 25 passing yards.

FOOTBALL

>> Andru Tovi, Mililani ’16: The Kansas senior started at center, powering the Jayhawks to 259 total rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 50-48 loss to Texas on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

>> Alexander Vainikolo, Maui ’16: The senior linebacker at New Mexico tallied nine total tackles, 1½ of them for loss, and one sack in the Lobos’ 23-10 loss to Wyoming.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The Oregon sophomore linebacker made seven total tackles, two for loss, in the Ducks’ 35-31 win over Washington. The Ducks moved up one spot to No. 11 in the rankings this week.

>> Jet Toner, Punahou ’16: The senior kicker at Stanford made a 42-yard field goal in his one attempt in the Cardinal’s 34-16 loss to UCLA on Thursday.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The freshman quarterback for UCF went 22-for-35 for 365 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to go with 26 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in Saturday’s 41-28 win over East Carolina.

>> Duke Clemens, Punahou ’19: The freshman offensive lineman at UCLA started at left guard, helping the Bruins to 263 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Bruins’ 34-16 win over Stanford on Thursday.

>> Kaulana Makaula, Punahou ’19: The freshman safety for USC made three total tackles and had one pass broken up in the Trojans’ 41-14 win over Arizona.

>> Ahofitu Maka, Punahou ’18: The UTSA sophomore started at center in the Roadrunners’ 31-27 homecoming win over Rice, helping the team to 149 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

>> Sean McMoore, Kapolei ’16: The Vanderbilt junior started at center, powering the Commodores to 150 yards and one touchdown on the ground in their 21-14 win over Missouri.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Virginia sophomore running back ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ 48-14 win over Duke.

>> Kama Kamaka, Kamehameha ’17: The San Diego junior defensive back made nine total tackles, two for loss, and forced a fumble in the Toreros’ 42-17 win over Valparaiso.

>> Braeden Meyer, Saint Louis ’17: The Adams State junior linebacker had five tackles in the Grizzlies’ 37-32 homecoming win over South Dakota Mines.

>> Cameron Chang, ‘Iolani ’17: The Lewis & Clark sophomore defensive lineman tallied seven tackles, four for loss, two sacks, and one quarterback hit in the Pioneers’ 56-28 loss to Pacific (Ore.).

>> Gage Quinabo-Reis, Kalani ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore linebacker made eight tackles, one for loss, in the Boxers’ 56-28 win over Lewis & Clark.

>> Braden Amorozo, Waipahu ’18: The Pacific Lutheran quarterback finished 13-for-25 for 146 yards and rushed for 27 yards in a 45-23 loss to Puget Sound on Saturday. Amorozo split time at QB in the game.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Gianna Sbarbaro, Le Jardin ’19: The San Diego freshman finished in 39th place with a time of 22 minutes, 11.1 seconds in the women’s 6k race at the Highlander Invitational on Saturday. She broke into USD’s top five runners in a race for the first time this season.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Lytiana Akinaka, King Kekaulike ’18: The sophomore forward at BYU scored one goal off two shots in Friday’s 8-0 rout of Saint Mary’s.

>> Kylee Kim-Bustillos, ‘Iolani ’17: The Sacramento State junior forward scored the Hornets’ lone goal in Sunday’s win at Northern Colorado, bringing her goal count to nine on the season.

>> Aaliyah Fesili, Punahou ’17: The junior goalkeeper for Sacramento State made three saves and kept a clean sheet in the Hornets’ 1-0 win against Northern Colorado on Sunday.

>> Karlee Manding, Waipahu ’18: The South Dakota State sophomore midfielder scored once in the Jackrabbits’ 3-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

>> Chelsie DePonte, St. Andrew’s Priory ’17: The junior midfielder for Stony Brook (N.Y.) scored one goal off two shots in the Seawolves’ 3-1 win over Albany (N.Y.) on Thursday.

>> Saydee Bacdad, Hilo ’19: The freshman goalkeeper made nine saves in the Wolverines’ 10-0 win at Chicago State on Friday.

WOMENS’ VOLLEYBALL

>> Emi Pua‘a, Punahou ’16: The Arizona senior libero/defensive specialist racked up 12 digs in Friday’s loss to No. 24 Washington State. On Saturday, she led all players with 29 digs in the Wildcats’ 3-1 loss to No. 9 Washington.

>> Nikki Lum, Punahou ’16: The Army senior setter had 13 assists to go with eight digs on Tuesday as the Black Knights took down Lafayette 3-1. She added 13 more assists and four digs in Army’s sweep of Loyola Maryland on Friday.

>> Ana Oglivie, ‘Iolani ’17: The junior setter for Army led all players with 21 digs to go with eight assists and a service ace in the Black Knights’ 3-1 victory against Lafayette. She again led all players with 15 digs and added four assists as Army swept Loyola on Friday.

>> Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker, KS-Hawaii ’16: The Cal State Northridge senior setter led her team with 28 assists and added six digs in Friday’s win over UC Irvine. She went on to tally a double-double with 24 assists and 13 digs on Saturday as the Matadors swept Cal State Fullerton.

>> Taina Leao, Hilo ’19: The Delaware State freshman opposite hitter had 11 digs and two service aces in the Hornets’ 3-2 loss to North Carolina Central on Friday.

>> Brandee Markwith, Punahou ’16: The East Carolina junior defensive specialist/libero had 19 digs and eight assists in Friday’s 3-2 loss to Houston. She added 19 more digs and five assists on Sunday as the Pirates won 3-2 at Tulane.

>> Julia Fisher, Le Jardin ’18: The Eastern Michigan sophomore middle blocker had 14 kills and two solo blocks as the Eagles lost 3-2 to Bowling Green on Saturday.

>> ShaRae Niu, Kahuku ’17: The Eastern Washington junior setter tallied 12 digs and two service aces in Thursday’s 3-2 win against Southern Utah. She added nine assists and eight digs on Saturday in the Eagles’ 3-1 loss to Northern Arizona.

>> Puaoolelagi Sao, Kahuku ’17: The junior defensive specialist for Eastern Washington had eight digs in the Eagles’ 3-2 win over Southern Utah on Thursday.

>> Shali Niu, Kahuku ’18: The sophomore opposite hitter at George Mason racked up 10 kills and five block assists in the Patriots’ 3-1 loss to Duquesne on Friday.

>> Nikki Matsuoka, Punahou ’17: The Hamilton junior libero had 23 digs and two service aces in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Catholic College. She also added 26 digs in a 3-0 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology on the day.

>> Sandra Zeng, Punahou ’17: The Harvard junior outside hitter had 14 digs and five assists for the Crimson in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Penn.

>> Teana Adams-Kaonohi, Punahou ’19: The Kansas State freshman setter had 13 digs in the Wildcats’ 3-2 loss at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

>> Haley Thomas, Nanakuli ’17: The Maryland Eastern junior middle blocker had three service aces in Friday’s 3-2 loss at North Carolina A&T State.

>> Moea Kekauoha, ‘Iolani ’16: The Menlo senior outside-hitter won the Golden State Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week and was also recognized as the NAIA Attacker of the Week for the week ending October 13. This marks the first time the Menlo women’s volleyball team has won an NAIA Player of the Week award since 2005. She tallied 15 kills and 17 digs on Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to UC Santa Cruz. She added another double-double on Saturday with 23 kills and 18 digs as the Oaks lost to William Jessup 3-2.

>> Kayla Afoa, Kamehameha ’17: The Nevada junior outside hitter had 15 kills and 14 digs on Thursday in the Wolfpack’s 3-2 loss to New Mexico. She added another double-double on Saturday with a team-leading 18 kills and 12 digs in a loss to UNLV.

>> Kili Robins, Kamehameha ’18: The sophomore outside hitter for Nevada led her team with 19 kills in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to New Mexico.

>> Kristen McDaniel, ‘Iolani ’19: The North Carolina State freshman setter had seven assists and four digs in the Wolfpack’s 3-1 win at Virginia on Thursday.

>> Alleyah Galdeira, Kamehameha ’19: The North Texas freshman defensive specialist had 13 digs for the Mean Green in their 3-1 win over Marshall on Sunday,

>> Halle Hetzler, Le Jardin ’19: The Pacific Lutheran University freshman libero had 18 digs in a 3-0 loss to Whitworth on Friday. She added 19 digs and one service ace as the Lutes bounced back with a 3-1 win over Whitman on Saturday.

>> Hana Lishman, Punahou ’16: The Pepperdine senior libero led her team with 20 digs in the Waves’ 3-1 win at Pacific (Calif.).

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The freshman setter for No. 3 Pittsburgh led all players with 34 assists in the Panthers’ sweep of North Carolina on Friday. She again led all players with 29 assists on Sunday as Pittsburgh swept North Carolina State. No. 3 ranked Pittsburgh is 19-1 on the season.

>> Kassidy Naone, Le Jardin ’17: The Portland junior outside hitter had 14 kills and five digs in Saturday’s 3-2 win at San Francisco.

>> Carey Williams, Kahuku ’17: The junior defensive specialist/libero at Portland had 20 digs and six assists in the Pilots’ 3-2 victory at San Francisco. She added 23 digs, eight assists, and four service aces on Saturday as the Pilots lost to Santa Clara 3-2.

>> Shayla Hoeft, Seabury Hall ’16: The Portland senior middle blocker had 11 kills and three block assists for the Pilots in their 3-2 win on Saturday against San Francisco. She racked up 14 more kills on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Santa Clara.

>> Ally Wada, Hawaii Baptist ’18: The San Francisco sophomore setter gathered 57 assists and 19 digs in Thursday’s loss to Portland. She added another double-double on the week with 50 assists and 22 digs to go with two service aces in the Dons’ 3-2 win over Gonzaga.

>> Moana To‘oto‘o, Maryknoll ’18: The sophomore libero/defensive specialist had 24 digs for San Francisco in the Dons’ 3-2 win against Gonzaga.

>> Kaile Tuiasamatatele, Kapolei ’17: The Southern Miss junior middle blocker had seven kills and two block assists for the Golden Eagles in their 3-2 loss to UTSA on Friday.

>> Averi Salvador, Punahou ’17: The Temple junior defensive specialist/libero had 11 digs in the Owls’ 3-0 loss at Southern Methodist on Friday.

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The No. 4 Texas sophomore libero/setter led all players with 35 assists and nine digs in the Longhorns’ sweep of West Virginia on Saturday. The No. 4 ranked Texas Longhorns are 12-2 on the season.

>> Shelby Capllonch, Damien ’19: The UNLV freshman outside hitter tallied seven kills and 13 digs in the Rebels’ sweep of San Jose State on Thursday. She came close to a double-double with nine kills and 10 digs in their 3-1 win at Nevada on Saturday.

>> Paris Oliveira, Kamehameha ’19: The UNLV freshman libero/defensive specialist had 11 digs in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Nevada.

>> Saige Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ’18: The No. 18 Utah sophomore setter had 52 assists and six digs in Friday’s 3-2 loss to No. 15 California. She finished off her strong weekend with a double-double of 57 assists and 10 digs in the Utes’ 3-2 loss to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. The Utes are 13-6 on the season.

>> Phoebe Grace, Kahuku ’17: The sophomore middle blocker for No. 18 Utah had four kills and six block assists in the Utes’ 3-2 loss to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. Utah is 13-6 on the season.

>> Kalena Vaivai, King Kekaulike ’19: The Utah Valley freshman setter tallied 22 assists and seven digs in the Aggies’ 3-2 loss to Wyoming on Thursday. She added 10 more assists on Saturday as Utah State was swept by No. 14 Colorado State.

>> Jasmine Niutupuivaha, Kahuku ’16: The Utah Valley senior middle blocker had eight kills, three block assists, and four digs in the Wolverines’ sweep of Seattle on Saturday.

>> Syenna Masaki, Kalaheo ’17: The UTEP junior setter tallied 22 assists and four digs in the Miners’ 3-1 win at FIU on Friday.

>> Jojo Kruize, Moanalua ’16: The Western Illinois senior outside hitter had 13 kills and five digs in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Denver.

>> Emma Porter, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Willamette freshman setter had 36 assists in the Bearcats’ sweep of Lewis & Clark on Friday. She paces her team with 9.19 assists per set on the season.

>> Dani Queja, Maryknoll ’19: The freshman outside hitter for Willamette tallied seven kills and 15 digs in Friday’s win over Lewis & Clark.

>> Shyla Sato, Mid-Pacific ’19: The freshman libero/defensive specialist had 15 digs in the Bearcats’ 3-0 win over Lewis & Clark on Friday.

>> Siani Yamaguchi, Kalaheo ’16: The senior setter for Winthrop (S.C.) tallied 32 assists, eight digs, and three service aces in the Eagles’ sweep of High Point on Friday. She racked up 46 assists and six digs on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Radford.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Reynn Hoshide, Punahou ’18: The Puget Sound sophomore led the Loggers’ golf team in the Whitman Confluence Classic this weekend, shooting a 76 in the first round and improving with a 73 in the second round. The Loggers tied for fourth overall in the competition.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.