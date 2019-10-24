Police searching for man abducted by 4 masked suspects in Waipahu

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating witnesses to a kidnapping in Waipahu.

Police said four unknown male suspects wearing blue bandanas over their faces assaulted a 36-year-old man at a townhome complex on Waipahu Street at about noon Tuesday and forced him into a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a red Ford Explorer with a Hawaii license plate TFB 979.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.