Letter: Commercial sex work should be decriminalized

Decriminalize commercial sex work. Without a doubt, human trafficking is awful. However, the recent editorial, “Expand curbs on sex trafficking” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 17), is inaccurate, alarmist, and does a disservice to potentially exploited women.

I would encourage you and your readers to reach out to other sources of information regarding the topic of commercial sex work such as the World Health Organization, Amnesty International and the Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women.

If we truly want to help women, we should work toward and support the decriminalization of commercial sex work in Hawaii so that these women have legal protections and labor rights.

As is the case in countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom, decriminalization of commercial sex work in Hawaii would protect women and make it much more difficult for them to be exploited.

Jethro Sy

Kailua

