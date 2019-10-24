comscore Letter: Impeachment process is not a criminal probe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Impeachment process is not a criminal probe

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The president is an elected official. If his performance is substandard he may be removed, just as a company president can be even if he does not commit a crime. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Vast piles of trash at Waianae beach

Scroll Up