Letter: Impeachment process is not a criminal probe

In response to Whitlow Au’s letter (“No evidence that Trump broke laws,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 20), I have two points I’d like to make.

First, it is unlawful for a foreign national, directly or indirectly, to make a contribution of money or other thing of value to a federal, state, or local election. Second, impeachment is not a criminal investigation.

According to Wikipedia, Andrew Johnson was charged with 11 articles of impeachment. The 10th was making speeches with intent to “attempt to bring into disgrace, ridicule, hatred, contempt and reproach, to the Congress of the United States.” The 11th was bringing disgrace and ridicule to the presidency by his words and actions.

The president is an elected official. If his performance is substandard he may be removed, just as a company president can be even if he does not commit a crime.

Terrence Ching

Wilhelmina Rise

