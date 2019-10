In what universe is $600,000 for a one-bedroom condo “affordable housing” (“Affordable housing options expanding in Kakaako,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 17)? Similar units in nearby buildings are selling for more than $100,000 less, and not as “affordable housing.”

What a scam.

The income inequality and homeless population in Hawaii will only continue to increase, as anyone who can afford to do so moves away, and those who can’t afford to move will hang on until they, too, become homeless.

Shari Sprague

Manoa Valley

