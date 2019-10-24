Authorities identify Hawaii teen killed in 4-car pileup in Arizona

AVONDALE, Ariz. >> Authorities have identified a Hawaii man who was killed in a four-car crash in Avondale, west of Phoenix.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 18-year-old Alika Lyau-Goodwin, originally from Waianae, died of his injuries at a hospital after Monday’s pileup. Lyau-Goodwin’s Facebook profile says he was attending Universal Technical Institute in Avondale, Ariz.
Three vehicles were stopped on a road with one of the vehicles disabled and the other two helping to hook a tow line, according to the sheriff’s department.
Sheriff’s investigators say a car driven by 23-year-old Marianna Villalobos Lopez collided with the three stopped vehicles.
Lyau-Goodwin was underneath the vehicle securing tow straps when the collision occurred.
Two of the six other people involved in the accident were taken to a hospital for treatment and remain in stable condition.
Investigators say excessive speed apparently played a part in the collision, but driver impairment isn’t considered a factor.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser contributed to this report.
