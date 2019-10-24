Waipahu kidnapping suspect located, police say

Honolulu police have located a 36-year-old man who had been missing since being kidnapped Tuesday in Waipahu.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu had requested the public’s help for information on the incident and thanked the public today for information about it.

CrimeStoppers said police found the man in Honolulu about 8:55 a.m. today and the vehicle the man was taken in was found in Ewa Beach about 12:30 p.m.

Police said four unknown male suspects wearing blue bandanas over their faces assaulted the victim at a townhome complex on Waipahu Street at about noon Tuesday and forced him into a vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a red Ford Explorer with a Hawaii license plate TFB 979.

