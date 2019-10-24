comscore City to seek repayment of $250K from Louis Kealoha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City to seek repayment of $250K from Louis Kealoha

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:56 p.m.

The city said Wednesday it plans to demand that former police Chief Louis Kealoha repay the $250,000 severance he received upon retirement in 2017 now that Kealoha has been convicted of multiple felonies and waived his right to appeal. Read more

