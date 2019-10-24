Gluten-free vermicelli to hit U.S.

TOKYO >> A flavored gluten-free rice vermicelli by Kobe-based Kenmin Foods Co. is making its way to U.S. supermarkets.

The company, known for its Yaki Be-fun rice vermicelli, decided to enter the U.S. market in response to interest here in gluten-free foods.

Yaki Be-fun vermicelli is produced by steaming and drying mashed rice. In Japan, the product is then seasoned with ingredients such as pork and chicken extract. But since the U.S. restricts imports containing meat extract, Kenmin took a year to develop products seasoned with bonito and kombu seaweed extract.

The company aims to sell 1 million bags in 2020.