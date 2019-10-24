8 Days a Week: Your guide to plan the week ahead in Honolulu

A comprehensive listing of events coming up over the next eight days, courtesy Play. Read more

THUSDAY-SUNDAY

>> The Illusionists: Live from Broadway: Show-stopping sleights of hand and magical trickery from a touring group of Broadway-honed headliners. 7:30 p.m., Thursday; 8 p.m., Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m.; Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m., Sunday; Neal Blaisdell Center Concert Hall. $50-$80. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com,

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

>> Magic! Unplugged: Toronto-originated quartet known for the reggae-pop hit “Rude.” Group members are lead singer Nasri, guitarist Mark Pelli, drummer Alex Tanas and bassist Ben Spivak. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

THURSDAY

>> Bamboo Ridge Issue #115 Book Readings: Mahealani Wendt, Emily Benton, John Simmonds and Wing Tek Lum will read from their newly published works. 7 p.m., University of Hawaii’s Kuykendall Hall, Room 410. bambooridge.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

>> Coin Show Expo 2019: Collectible coins, stamps, Hawaiiana currency and rare items bought and sold. Noon-6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Hawaii Convention Center, room 316. 486-4766, events.hawaiiconvention.com

FRIDAY

>> SunSets LIVE: Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning slack key guitarist, vocalist and master musician Ledward Kaapana performs. 6-8 p.m., Prince Waikiki. princewaikiki.com/events, 956-1111.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

>> Climathon Honolulu — Climate Action Hackathon: Join in a “hackathon” to focus on climate action and addressing the impacts of tourism in Honolulu. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by pizza and documentary viewing; return at 10 a.m. Sunday to pitch ideas to a panel of judges. Impact Hub, 1050 Queen St., Suite 100. 492-3819, eventbrite.com

>> Kalapana — “Remembering Malani”: Concert honoring Malani Bilyeu (1949-2018), Hoku Award-winning solo artist and a founding member of Kalapana. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

SATURDAY

>> “Makibaka: Huwag Matakot!” (“Struggle: Do Not Be Afraid!”): Part of Filipino American History Month. Johnny Verzon presents video of the Ota Camp eviction in Waipahu, which took place in the 1970s and aroused a protest movement to preserve housing for plantation workers. With commentary from historian Melinda Tria Kerkvliet and others. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hawaii State Public Library. 277-9538.

>> “Hawaii for Hawaii” — Institute of Human Services Benefit Concert & Telethon: Hosted by Grace Lee, Allyson Blair and Billy V. Concert to benefit IHS, providing services for Hawaii’s residents in need, with live music from Danny Couch, John Cruz, Paula Fuga, the Hawaiian Style Band, Raiatea Helm, Aisaiah Jacob, Mailani, Mango Season, Sean Na‘auao, Ten Feet and Jon Yamasato. Event will be televised live on Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom. $150. 5-10 p.m., Hilton Hawaiian Village great lawn. hawaiiforhawaii.com

>> Oktoberfest Fundraiser for Star of the Sea School: Entertainment by Pierre Grill and his Oompah’s Band featuring Amber Ricci. Bavarian-style buffet dinner prepared by former Kahala Hotel executive chef Guido Ulman. Activities include pretzel bag toss, German costume and yodeling contests, and polka and waltz dancing, all to benefit a fund for Star of the Sea cafeteria renovation. 5:30-9:30 p.m., Star of the Sea School cafeteria, 4470 Aliikoa St. $25-$45. 734-0396.

>> Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show: Jesika Miller, Rebecca Fishman, Ned Brower, Taylor Locke and Nic Johns perform the music of Fleetwood Mac. Honolulu blues-rockers Kings of Spade open. $35. 8 p.m., The Republik. jointherepublik.com

>> “We Are Hawaiian — A Night of Hawaiian Music”: Ho‘aikane and Kapu System perform in tribute to Ho‘aikane member Jamieson “Papa Wongie” Wong Sr. Proceeds benefit Papa Wongie’s family. 18+. 8:30 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club. $30, $20 advance from eventbrite.com; $75 VIP. 946-1343

SUNDAY

>> Polynesian Voyaging Society Appreciation: Support the Polynesian Voyaging Society by becoming a member at this event, featuring a screening of the documentary film “Moananuiakea” and update on PVS activities by master navigator Nainoa Thompson, with tours of Hokule‘a, Hikianalia and Hawai‘iloa in dry dock, crewmember stations to learn about knots, navigating and more, keiki activities and vendors. 2-5 p.m., Marine Education Training Center at Sand Island. hokulea.com/meetup

>> Diwali Festival of Lights Celebration with Al Harrington: Celebration from India, including an Indian meal, with an enactment of the adventurous Ramayana epic, interspersed with dance, yoga, martial arts and aerial performances. 5:30 meal, $15; 6 p.m. performance, free, registration required at stillandmovingcenter.com. Still & Moving Center, 1024 Queen St. 397-7678

TUESDAY

>> Bamboo Ridge Issue #115 Book Readings: S. Lucas, Elmer Omar Pizo and Wing Tek Lum will make presentations. 9 a.m., Leeward Community College, Room GT-105. bambooridge.com