To Do: The Backstreet Boys, Ryan Hamiltonm, The O’Jays

NOV. 2-6

The Backstreet Boys bring their chart-topping “DNA” World Tour to Honolulu for four shows. They’re the best-selling boy band of all time.

8 p.m. Nov. 2-3, 5-6 / Blaisdell Arena / $42.50-$259+ / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

NOV. 9

Comedian Ryan Hamilton has brought his aw-shucks Idaho roots and singular square-jawed look to New York’s top comedy clubs.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $39.50-$150 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

NOV. 15-17

Pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck, opera stars Quinn Kelsey and Pene Pati, along with local entertainners Robert Cazimero, Danny Kaleikini and others top ANA Honolulu Music Week’s diverse program, which offers three days of concerts, many of them free, at various venues around Honolulu.

$5-$100 / hnlmusicweek.org

NOV. 20-23

A third Janet Jackson concert has been scheduled celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Rhythm Nation.”

8 p.m. Nov. 20-23 / Blaisdell Arena/ $55-$299+ / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

NOV. 27

R&B hitmakers The O’Jays (“Love Train,” “Back Stabbers”) land in Honolulu for a concert on their “Last Word Tour.”

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall/ $59.50-$125 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

• Jo Koy fans, give thanks. He’s back for two nights over the Thanksgiving weekend.

8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Blaisdell Arena. $44-$139 VIP. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

• Raucous rockers The Raconteurs (with Jack White) drop in on The Republik for two shows.

8 p.m. Dec. 12-13, The Republik, $52.50, bampproject.com or 528-0506