Extra incentive for University of Hawaii volleyball, Hanna Hellvig

Hanna Hellvig is excited. Not that the reigning Big West freshman of the week needs any extra incentive to play well, but her parents are coming from Sweden to America for the first time to see their eldest daughter play college volleyball for No. 21 Hawaii.

First stop for Charlotte and Anders Hellvig is Fullerton, Calif., where the Rainbow Wahine (16-3, 6-2) put their three-match win streak on the line against Cal State Fullerton (10-8, 2-5). The Titans, off to their best season since 2013 when they finished 11-17, 4-12, are 2-1 since their trip to Honolulu.

Fullerton just as easily could have been 3-1 heading into Friday’s match had it not been for Hawaii’s rally in a five-set reverse sweep on Oct. 5 at the Stan Sheriff Center. It would have been a devastating lost weekend for the then-No. 11 Rainbow Wahine, who suffered a reverse sweep at the hands of UC Irvine the night before.

Hawaii now has played six five-setters, including three of its last four at the Sheriff Center. The Wahine have pulled out the last two, including Sunday’s victory over UC Davis, where the Aggies won Sets 1 and 2, and led 11-9 in Set 5.

“We had a lot of confidence during the whole game, but we didn’t play up to our ability the first two (sets),” said Hellvig, who finished with a team-high 16 kills against Davis, half coming in Sets 4 and 5. “The game with Irvine is still fresh in my mind because it was hard losing to them.

“We all want to win this time. We want to keep it going.”

It’s a different recollection of the last meeting with UC Irvine for junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle. She tweaked a knee during the match with the Anteaters, was subbed out with the Wahine leading Set 3 14-12. She didn’t return until Set 5, putting down two kills, the second bringing Hawaii to within 10-6.

The Wahine lost 11-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-13 and then lost Van Sickle for the next four matches. The transfer from Oregon returned in Set 3 of last Sunday’s match with Davis, sparking the comeback with seven kills, two aces and eight digs in the 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12 victory.

Van Sickle received a loud ovation when entering the match and “I didn’t think people would react like that,” she said. “It was cool.

“I feel like everyone is pretty focused right now. We got upset by Irvine and we want to redeem ourselves. We’re going for the sweep.”

Van Sickle sat out the Fullerton match, as well as the road trip to Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara, and last Friday’s sweep of UC Riverside last Friday.

“It’s different watching versus playing,” she said. “But anytime we’re energized and playing aggressive, we’re amazing. But when we get quiet, we kind of second-guess ourselves.”

Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow noticed that in Sunday’s warm-ups. The lack of aggressiveness and intensity through the first two sets against the Aggies led to the decision of putting in Van Sickle, who had only practiced on Saturday and in Sunday’s serve-and-pass session prior to the match.

“I think we learned that anything can happen,” Ah Mow said. “You gotta come out and you gotta come to play.”

Hellvig’s parents are coming out to Honolulu for next week’s key matches with current Big West co-leaders UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 1 and Cal Poly on Nov. 3.

“I’m excited for them,” Hellvig said. “I want them to feel the energy from the crowd, the feeling on game point when everyone stands and claps, how loud it is.

“They’ve never been to a game like that in Sweden.”

—

BIG WEST VOLLEYBALL

All Hawaii times

>> Friday, 4 p.m. No. 21 Hawaii (16-3, 6-2) at Cal State Fullerton (10-8, 2-5)

>> Saturday, 4 p.m. No. 21 UH at UC Irvine (4-15, 1-6)

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM (Friday), 1500-AM (Sat.)