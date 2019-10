Tyler Cartaino was named to the Division II All-American honorable mention team by the Street & Smith’s College Basketball Yearbook on Wednesday. Read more

Tyler Cartaino, a senior guard/forward for the Chaminade men’s basketball team, was named to the Division II All-American honorable mention team by the Street & Smith’s College Basketball Yearbook on Wednesday.

Cartaino averaged 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season, earning All-Pacific West Conference first-team honors. He also led the conference with a 59-percent shooting percentage.