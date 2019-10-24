Help on the way for University of Hawaii football team vs. New Mexico

The Hawaii football team is bringing reinforcements for Saturday’s road game against New Mexico. Read more

Receiver Kumoku Noa is set to make his 2019 debut after a variety of ailments limited him to six games during his four-year UH career.

And defensive end Mason Vega, who missed the past two games because of an ankle ailment, also has been cleared for the inter-division Mountain West meeting.

“It’s nice to see him rising,” head coach Nick Rolovich said of Noa, who was named to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2016 All-State team as a Kamehameha senior.

Noa brings versatility in the wake of slotback/returner Melquise Stovall’s exit from the Rainbow Warriors this week. Noa can play slotback and wideout, as well as return punts.

“It’s a good thing we have Moku back,” receivers coach Andre Allen said. “The one thing Moku did from the time he was down was he paid attention. It’s not like you’re coaching him up from scratch. He knows his splits. He knows his stems. He knows what his assignments are.”

Quarterback Cole McDonald, a fellow member of UH’s 2016 recruiting class, noted Noa has made an easy transition into the receiver rotation. McDonald and Noa reformed a bond when they were members of the scout offense in 2016.

“He’s my (recruiting) class,” McDonald said. “We know each other well. We’re pretty tight. We have a good chemistry together. I’m excited to see him out there.”

At 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds, Noa is deceptively fast with long strides and jab-step cuts.

“He’s really smart,” McDonald said. “He moves around well. He’s a big body, a big frame.”

In 2017, 54.5 percent of Noa’s catches resulted in first downs and 36.4 percent went for 15-plus yards.

“Moku can go inside, outside,” Allen said. “One thing is he understands the playbook and his ability to go outside or play in the slot. You can trust him out there knowing he’s going to do the right thing. He’s a dependable guy. It’s good to have him back.”

Vega, who transferred from Chaffey College in January, was admittedly frustrated as a spectator the past two games.

“It was uncomfortable being on the sidelines,” Vega said. “I wasn’t used to it. It feels good to get the pads back on.”

At 6 feet 3 and 280 pounds, Vega plays the defensive end position known as the bandit. In UH’s 4-3 base and sub-packages, Vega uses his strength and long arms as a pass-rusher, edge setter, 3-technique tackle or gap detonator. He would have been an effective fit in the past Saturday’s game against Air Force’s triple-option offense.

“That was a real physical game,” Vega said. “That’s the kind of game you want to play in. … It was a bummer missing these last two. But I’ll be strong for the rest of the season.”

In addition to his return, Vega has another reason to celebrate. Today is his birthday.

“My whole family is going to be (in New Mexico),” Vega said. “I’m going to enjoy it with them … and get the ‘W.’ ”