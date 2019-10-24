comscore McKinley holds off Konawaena in 5 sets in girls state D-II volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
McKinley holds off Konawaena in 5 sets in girls state D-II volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

McKinley outlasted Konawaena 25-16, 23-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11 on Wednesday to advance to today’s Division II quarterfinal round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships at Kaimuki. Read more

