McKinley holds off Konawaena in 5 sets in girls state D-II volleyball

Atiyona Mose had 15 kills and 26 digs and Kaimana Bothelo-Patoc also had 15 kills as McKinley outlasted Konawaena 25-16, 23-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11 on Wednesday to advance to today’s Division II quarterfinal round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships at Kaimuki.

Jada Dias added 10 kills and 18 digs for the Tigers (10-4), one of four McKinley players who had double-figures in digs as Alyssa Martin had 17 and Felicity Tuitele 11. McKinley advances to face MIL champion Seabury Hall, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, at 5 p.m. at Kaimuki gym.

Malie Grace had a match-high 19 kills and added 17 digs for Konawaena (12-5).

Kalani 3, La Pietra 1

Maya Hamaoka had a match-high 24 kills and added 17 digs, powering the Falcons to a 23-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-16 win over the Panthers (9-7) in the first round at Kaimuki.

Kailee Watanabe (9-6) had 30 digs for the Falcons, who will face top-seed Damien today at Kaimuki in the 7 p.m. quarterfinal match.

Logan Yogi had 12 kills to lead La Pietra.

Hawaii Prep 3, Molokai 0

Kirra Brown and Parker Lewis put down 15 kills apiece as Ka Makani swept past the Farmers 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 in the first round at Farrington.

Brown also chipped in five blocks, helping Hawaii Prep (10-6) stifle Molokai (11-4) defensively, as the Farmers hit just .045 in the match. Jenna Perry had a team-high 17 digs for Hawaii Prep, which advances to face the tournament’s No. 2 seed Waimea, the KIF champion, in today’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal match at Farrington.

University 3, Kau 0

The Jr. ’Bows put together a strong defensive performance, holding the Trojans (9-8) to a minus-.106 hitting percentage in the match en route to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 first-round victory at Farrington.

Nicole Namohala had a team-high 10 kills to lead University (12-4), which advances to face OIA champion and third-seeded Pearl City in the quarterfinals today at 7 p.m. at Farrington.