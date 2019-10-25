2 critically injured in pedestrian accident on Kauai; highway closed in Kapaa

Two pedestrians are critically injured after a vehicle struck them while they were crossing Kuhio Highway in Kapaa early today, police said.

A section of Kuhio Highway is closed as police investigate the crash that occurred shortly after 6 a.m. between Keaka and Hoi roads.

According to a preliminary police investigation, a white Jeep was traveling south on the highway when it struck two pedestrians crossing the highway near the Ala Road intersection.

The pedestrians were taken to Wilcox Hospital in critical condition. Police said the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Kapaa Bypass Road.