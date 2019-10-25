Motorcyclist, 25, dies in overnight H-1 crash; freeway reopens after investigation

A 25-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed on the westbound H-1 freeway overnight.

The crash occurred at about 12:39 a.m. before the Punchbowl offramp when the rider accelerated away from the group he was riding with, lost control and struck the freeway divider, according to Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The freeway in the area was closed for nearly four hears as police conducted their investigation. The freeway reopened just before 4:30 a.m.