Waikoloa woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Big Isle

Hawaii island police say a 50-year-old Waikoloa woman has died following a single-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Waikoloa Village.

The woman has been positively identified as Christina Linn Lewis.

Police responding to a 2:46 p.m. call Thursday on Ka-Uhiwai St. determined that a red 1997 Nissan Pathfinder heading north had crossed the double-solid yellow line and struck an aluminum light pole. The female driver was transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident should contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646 ext. 229.

Police say this is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 25 at this time last year.