Letter: Government must act against Red Hill tanks

There is a looming disaster that threatens to desecrate our environment and destroy our way of life. The gigantic Red Hill fuel tanks, which endanger our drinking water, is an issue greater than Mauna Kea, Waimanalo or Kahuku.

This impending disaster threatens all of us.

“The State has an obligation to protect, control and regulate the use of Hawaii’s water resources for the benefit of its people” (Hawaii Constitution, Article XI, Section 7). Do we want Oahu to become the next Flint, Mich.?

Why have our government leaders — members of Congress, senators, and state and local politicians — ignored this issue? When there is no drinking water tomorrow, what will we do then?

Have we forgotten ola i ka wai (“water is life”)?

Robert R. Taylor

Nuuanu

