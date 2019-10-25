Letter: Impeachment inquiry just Democratic shibai

This “inquiry” by the Democrats is pure political shibai. Read more

The Star-Advertiser editorialized in favor of an “impeachment inquiry” (“Trump’s actions demand inquiry,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 29).

The procedure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has launched is not an impeachment inquiry — it is simply a witch hunt that has been underway in one form or another since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. There has been no vote in the House to proceed as was done in the past.

Pelosi’s secret method is avoiding judicial process, transparency and accountability by conducting informal hearings and calling them “inquiries.”

The public is not allowed to see the complete transcripts of witness testimony and interviews, only carefully edited and selected snippets.

By any reasonable reading, the transcript of Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows no evidence of corruption, something emphasized by Zelensky himself.

A 1998 anti-corruption treaty between Ukraine and the United States provides for coordination of efforts to fight corruption and crime at all levels. The impeachment hearings appear to be an effort to distract Americans from Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into corruption between U.S. leaders and Ukrainians.

This “inquiry” by the Democrats is pure political shibai.

Cam Cavasso

Former state representative and candidate for U.S. Congress

