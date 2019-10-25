comscore Princess Kaiulani tower project moving forward, contingent on several public benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Princess Kaiulani tower project moving forward, contingent on several public benefits

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Kyo-ya’s plan to raze the existing Princess Kaiulani Hotel to make way for Waikiki’s first all-hotel tower in 40 years took a critical step forward Thursday in obtaining city approval. Read more

Previous Story
‘Stop Flu at School’ vaccinations begin

Scroll Up