Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii soccer team scores late to tie Cal Poly

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Hawaii’s positioning for its first Big West tournament appearance remained intact after a 1-1 draw with Cal Poly on Thursday night at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

