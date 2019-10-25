comscore Hawaii QB Cole McDonald and New Mexico’s Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti reunite on Saturday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii QB Cole McDonald and New Mexico’s Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti reunite on Saturday

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Best friends will be best foes in Saturday’s Mountain West football game at Dreamstyle Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 24
Next Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 25

Scroll Up