Scoreboard, Oct. 25

TODAY

BOWLING

>> ILH: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

>> ILH Open Division: playoffs, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> ILH Division I: playoff, Damien vs. ‘Iolani, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> OIA Open Division: Third-place game, Farrington vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m., at Mililani.

>> BIIF Division I: Konawaena at Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 p.m.

>> MIL: Baldwin at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym; Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

>> HHSAA Girls Division I Tournament—Semifinals at Moanalua: Kamehameha vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei vs. King Kekaulike, 5 p.m.; Le

Jardin vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6:30 p.m.

>> HHSAA Girls Division II Tournament—At Kaimuki—Semifinals: Waimea vs. University, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Seabury Hall, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Kalani vs. McKinley, 3:30 p.m. At McKinley—Fifth-place semifinals: Hawaii Prep vs. Pearl City, 3:30 p.m. At Moanalua Consolation: Konawaena vs. Molokai, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men exhibition: Kingdom of Hawaii vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ gym.

CROSS COUNTRY

>> ILH Championships: 2:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.

>> OIA Championships: 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

>> OIA Open Division: Championship, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 8 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> OIA Division I: Championship, Moanalua vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> OIA Division II: Championship, Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki, 2 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> BIIF Division I: Waiakea at Kealakehe, 7:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division II: Ka’u at Kohala, 1 p.m.

>> KIF: Kauai vs. Kapaa, 2:30 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium.

>> MIL: Maui at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

>> HHSAA Girls Division I Tournament—Final: Kamehameha/Moanalua winner vs. Mililani/Punahou winner, 7 p.m. Third place: Kamehameha/Moanalua loser vs. Mililani/Punahou loser, 2 p.m. Fifth place: Kapolei/King Kekaulike winner vs. Le Jardin/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 11 a.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

>> HHSAA Girls Division II Tournament—Final: Waimea/University winner vs. Damien/Seabury Hall winner, 5 p.m. Third place: Waimea/University loser vs. Damien/Seabury Hall loser, 3:30 p.m. Fifth place: Kalani/McKinley winner vs. Hawaii Prep/Pearl City winner, 12:30 p.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

ILH WATER POLO

Thursday

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 3

Goal scorers—Pun: Tate Goodman 2, Matai Loveman 2, Connor Weldon 2, Chris Kang-Harris 2, Cole Tjapkes 2, Max Pflueger 2, Jensen Garcia. MPI: Kama Higa 2, Bubba Kiyabu.

‘Iolani 9, Le Jardin 7

Goal scorers—Iol: Kevin Xu 5, Trent Ilhe 2, Kenjiro Otake, La’aKea Kaonohi. LeJ: Bronson Birdsall 3, Scott Parish 2, Kawika Tumilowicz, Helela Maeva.

PACWEST VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday, At UHH gym

Hawaii Hilo def. Point Loma 29-27, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19.

Kill leaders—Hilo: Bria Beale 16, Emily Wade 12, Alexandria

Parisian 11. PL: Grace Hicks 14, Madie Fox 12, Claire Smith 11. Assist leaders—Hilo: Kendall Kott 41. PL: Cara Keturakis 45. Dig leaders—Hilo: Kaila Lizama 12. PL: Courtney Dyer 25.