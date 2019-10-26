comscore Land Use Commission rejects Mauna Kea petition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Land Use Commission rejects Mauna Kea petition

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A petition that challenged the density of development of astronomy observatories on Mauna Kea was denied Friday by the state Land Use Commission, with a majority of the commissioners declaring they have no jurisdiction over the issue. Read more

