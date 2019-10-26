No. 21 University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps away UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. >> Junior middle Sky Williams had nine kills and No. 21 Hawaii had 12 aces as the Rainbow Wahine avenged their earlier loss to UC Irvine with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 win in a Big West women’s volleyball match tonight at the Bren Events Center.

Senior setter Bailey Choy and junior defensive specialist Kyra Hanawahine each had four aces for the Rainbow Wahine (18-3, 8-2). Senior setter-hitter Norene Iosia finished with her 13th double-double of the year (14 assists-10 digs) as Hawaii remained a half-game behind conference co-leaders Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara.

Abby Marjama and Cassie Stewart both had 10 kills for the Anteaters (4-17, 1-8), who lost their fifth straight at home. Libero Chloe Owens had a match-high 13 digs.

Hawaii outblocked UCI 13-3. Williams had seven and freshman middle Amber Igiede five. Libero Rika Okino had 12 of Hawaii’s 56 digs.