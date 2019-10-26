No. 21 University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps away UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. >> Junior middle Sky Williams had nine kills and No. 21 Hawaii had 12 aces as the Rainbow Wahine avenged their earlier loss to UC Irvine with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 win in a Big West women’s volleyball match tonight at the Bren Events Center.
Senior setter Bailey Choy and junior defensive specialist Kyra Hanawahine each had four aces for the Rainbow Wahine (18-3, 8-2). Senior setter-hitter Norene Iosia finished with her 13th double-double of the year (14 assists-10 digs) as Hawaii remained a half-game behind conference co-leaders Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara.
Abby Marjama and Cassie Stewart both had 10 kills for the Anteaters (4-17, 1-8), who lost their fifth straight at home. Libero Chloe Owens had a match-high 13 digs.
Hawaii outblocked UCI 13-3. Williams had seven and freshman middle Amber Igiede five. Libero Rika Okino had 12 of Hawaii’s 56 digs.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.