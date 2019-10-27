Brennecke’s Beach on Kauai closed for second day due to shark sighting

Brennecke’s Beach will remain closed today after lifeguards spotted a shark offshore this weekend, Kauai officials said.
Lifeguards spotted a shark about 8 feet long off the beach Saturday afternoon and posted warning signs in the area.
This morning, the county said the south shore beach will remain closed to swimming through 5 p.m. because of the sighting.
Lifeguards will reassess the beach later today to determine if it can be reopened.
