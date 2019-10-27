H-2 North closed near Leilehua Golf Course

The H-2 Freeway remains closed in the northbound direction at the Leilehua Interchange due to a vehicle collision, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
HPD sent an alert at 6:13 a.m. this morning saying the freeway was closed in both directions due to the crash.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, three men were transported by ambulance after receiving advanced life support at the scene. Two of the men, ages 21 and 22, were both transported to a Honolulu trauma center in serious condition.
The third man, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police reopened the southbound lanes of the freeway at 6:40 a.m. Vehicles traveling north on the H-2 are being rerouted to Kamehameha Highway.
