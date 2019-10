A 36-year-old Uber driver reported that his car was stolen while he stopped for cigarettes, Honolulu police said. Read more

Police said the driver picked up an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in Kalihi.

He stopped at a gas station for cigarettes and while inside the store, the two left with his car.

Police said he believed the woman was driving.

On Thursday, police arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.