A shark sighting closed Brennecke’s Beach in Poipu yesterday. Kauai County officials said the beach would be closed until further notice.

Lifeguards reported that a roughly 8-foot shark was sighted off shore yesterday afternoon.

As a safety precaution, Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming until further notice and signs have been posted to warn beachgoers of the shark sighting.

Lifeguards will reassess the area this morning to determine if the beach can be reopened.