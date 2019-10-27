Distinguished careers in food and hospitality add aloha to lilikoi bars

Ernie Wilson Jr.’s lengthy resume reads as if compiled from the careers of five different people. Read more

Ernie Wilson Jr.’s lengthy resume reads as if compiled from the careers of five different people.

You might know the Kula retiree as the Maui County member of the University of Hawaii Board of Regents, but he also had distinguished careers in hospitality, food, the military and teaching. Closer to home, this renaissance man continues to contribute to the community and is active in the Kula Catholic Community, chairing the annual Holy Ghost Feast fundraiser.

Wilson is a descendant of Christian missionary teachers Caroline and Edward Bailey, whose Wailuku home opened as the Bailey House Museum in 1957. After graduating from Kamehameha Schools, he attended Cornell University in New York to learn about the hotel industry.

His hospitality highlights include senior positions at Holiday Inns, Embassy Suites and Sheraton and Outrigger hotels and resorts, and leadership roles in state and national industry organizations.

Wilson’s military phase included two tours in Vietnam as staff officer in charge of food service operations for all U.S. Army and Allied Forces and director of the U.S. Army Vietnam Club System. He also led organizations in Germany, Hawaii and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

For the last 23 years, Wilson has been in academia, as dean of the hospitality and travel industry management department at Hawaii Pacific University, program director of the University of Southern Mississippi casino management program and dean of the School of Hospitality Resort and Culinary Management at Paul Smith’s College in New York, to name just a few of his roles.

He and his wife, “Wally,” enjoy sharing lilikoi bars at parties, and this recipe has proved popular with all who taste it.

With his deep culinary knowledge, Wilson modified a lemon bar recipe into a winning one that uses the distinct tartness of passion fruit. Use lilikoi from your backyard or the farmers market by straining out the seeds. Or buy frozen passion fruit puree at the store. Canned juice is too diluted for this recipe.

What seems like a simple recipe is taken to another level by following his tips on baking. Wilson’s advice includes buying an oven thermometer to ensure proper heating, as he believes most ovens are inaccurate.

Before he starts cooking, he measures all ingredients.

He learned that dry ingredients should be pre-mixed before adding in wet ingredients for a better result, so he mixes powdered sugar with flour for the crust and then baking powder and flour for the lilikoi liquid. Another technique he uses is to pour the lilikoi mixture on the crust as soon as it is removed from the oven and is still hot.

Follow these instructions and you will create the best lilikoi bars, Wilson says. We are lucky he shares his recipe.

—

Ernie Wilson Jr.’s Lilikoi Bars

>> 1/2 cup powdered sugar

>> 2 cups flour

>> 1 cup butter, softened

>> 1 teaspoon baking powder

>> 4 tablespoons flour

>> 4 eggs

>> 2 cups sugar

>> 6 tablespoons concentrated puree or juice from freshly squeezed lilikoi fruit

>> Powdered sugar for finishing

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine powdered sugar and flour, mixing well. Add to butter. Blend well. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment or foil. Pat crust mixture into pan and bake until top is slightly browned, about 10 minutes.

While crust is baking, combine baking powder and flour in a small bowl. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add sugar while continuing to beat. Gradually add baking powder and flour mixture. Add fresh lilikoi juice or puree and mix well. Pour over hot crust once removed from oven. Return to oven and bake for 25 minutes. The top will puff up while baking but will fall after cooling. Cool completely, which might take two hours. Dust with powdered sugar. Cut into 24 pieces.