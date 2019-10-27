First-half blitz at New Mexico helps Hawaii snap a 2-game skid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. >> For all the big runs, impactful blocks and key interceptions, the Hawaii football coaches felt there was one player who most symbolized the diligence of Saturday’s 45-31 victory over New Mexico.

There was one problem.

Kumoku Noa, a fourth-year receiver, was being treated in the training room and was not available for the presentation of the game ball.

But there was no denying Noa was symbolic of a day of opportunities. The Warriors’ 35-3 halftime lead was their largest for a road game in the program’s century of existence, and it buried memories of back-to-back blowout losses to Boise State and Air Force.

Cole McDonald, at his healthiest in more than a year, was back on track as a dual-threat quarterback. He rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per non-sack scramble or keeper. He also passed for 237 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Miles Reed had only positive carries in sprinting, jump-cutting and somersaulting for 97 yards. Linebacker Solomon Matautia scored on a 14-yard interception return. And safety Ikem Okeke made a pick a couple of yards in front of the goal line after the Lobos scored touchdowns on three consecutive fourth-quarter drives to narrow the margin to 45-31.

Then there was Noa, who was cleared to play for the first time this season. Noa’s four receptions totaled 120 yards. He collaborated with McDonald on a 54-yard scoring play. His 57-yard reception on a post route led to Ryan Meskell’s 24-yard field goal for a 38-10 lead with 3:04 left in the third quarter.

After the game, there was a blood-stained bandage on Noa’s right arm, and emotion in his eyes.

“Before the season started, I went through a little bit of adversity,” Noa said. “The coaches gave me the opportunity each and every day. They believed in me. They gave me a chance. They kept faith in me. A lot of the credit goes to them.”

Noa said head coach Nick Rolovich stuck with him through ailments and personal problems. “At one moment,” Noa said of his return, “I was crying. I knew I didn’t deserve this opportunity. … There are a lot of good players out there. There are a lot of good players on our team. … Coach Rolo, you’re not going to find any better coach in the nation. Even my receiver coach (Andre Allen), he’s the best in the nation. They give us chances, opportunities. There’s so much I’m thankful for.”

Rolovich said: “I knew he would benefit our team sticking with him. … As far as a coaching decision, I’m glad to see that win for that kid on a personal level.”

The Lobos won the coin toss, chose to receive, and then ceded momentum to the Warriors with a three-and-out opening drive.

On the second play of their first possession, Rolovich noticed the Lobos intended to press and harass the UH receivers. Rolovich called for a run-pass option. Reed faked taking a handoff from McDonald and powered up the middle as the trenches narrowed, opening a lane on the right side. Against man coverage, right wideout JoJo Ward cut inside, drawing the cornerback and distracting a safety.

“JoJo made a great two-on-one (play) in the boundary, and that really popped it,” McDonald said. “That really opened up the lane (along the right sideline). That was big-time.”

McDonald, who ran 100 meters in 10.8 seconds in high school, sprinted 76 yards for a 7-0 lead. “It felt short, to be honest, McDonald said of the distance. “It was good execution by the offensive line.”

Later in the first quarter, UNM quarterback Tevaka Tuioti tried to throw into the right flat. Cornerback Rojesterman Farris III got his left hand print on the football, forcing it to pop up. Matautia grabbed it and raced 14 yards to extend UH’s lead to 14-3.

“Don’t drop it,” Matautia remembered thinking. “I anticipated. I did my job. I broke on the ball. That’s what coach (Corey Batoon, UH’s defensive coordinator) always emphasizes in practices. Tips and overthrows. I anticipated a tipped ball.”

It was 21-3 after McDonald found Noa on a go route behind the secondary for a 54-yard touchdown.

“He reminds me of John a lot,” McDonald said, referencing former UH slotback John Ursua, now with the Seattle Seahawks. “It’s really fun to throw the ball to him. He glides. He has real subtle movements that get him going. It’s really cool to have him back, running routes for us, and scoring touchdowns.”

Noa said: “I felt I had a chance (for a touchdown) before the play began. Credit the O-linemen and Cole McDonald. They gave me time to do my job.”

In the second quarter, McDonald was nearly intercepted on a pass into tight coverage in the end zone. Rolovich pulled McDonald. “I needed to talk to him face to face,” Rolovich said.

“I should have thrown it somewhere else,” said McDonald, acknowledging the sideline tutorials “fire me up and make me want to play even harder.”

McDonald was reinserted into the game, and finished the drive with a 1-yard scoring run.

The Warriors appeared to be cruising when Rolovich summoned the reserves in the final quarter. But then a 38-10 lead dwindled to 45-31 when Tuitoti connected with Jordan Kress on a 59-yard scoring pass. Replays showed Kress had stepped out of bounds at least once. The Warriors did not challenge the play, instead bringing back the first-team offense.

“I can’t feel sorry if we put 70 on someone,” Rolovich said. “We have to get it out of hand before we start taking our foot off the gas.”

The Lobos held, and forced a UH punt. But the Lobos’ final drive — and drama — ended with Okeke’s interception.

“On my side, the receiver didn’t even run a route,” Okeke said. “I saw someone crossing, and I started going back, and I looked and I saw the ball in the air — and it’s coming at me. I said, ‘If the ball is coming my way, I’ve got to pick it.’ … I tried to get up field because the ball wasn’t in the end zone. I wanted to get some space for the offense. I couldn’t move. (A UNM player) was on my back. The ref blew the whistle. I ran to the sideline, and celebrated with my team.”