comscore Kamehameha sweeps Punahou to earn title No. 22 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kamehameha sweeps Punahou to earn title No. 22

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

The last time these two storied programs met, Kamehameha swept Punahou away on the Buffanblu’s home court. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 26
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 27, 2019

Scroll Up