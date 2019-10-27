comscore Moanalua outlasts Leilehua in 2 OT for OIA D-I title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Moanalua outlasts Leilehua in 2 OT for OIA D-I title

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Joy and sorrow waged a pitched battle in the minds of all concerned parties watching the on-field clash between Moanalua and Leilehua at Aloha Stadium on Saturday night. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 26
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 27, 2019

Scroll Up